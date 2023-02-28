Muscogee Co. Sheriff breaks down weekend operation where dozens were arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have the latest effort on how local law enforcement are tackling crime. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office partnering with several agencies to make dozens of arrests over the weekend as many in the city were feeling uneasy after several recent shootings.

The goal of the operation was to get as many guns, drugs and gang members off the streets. We talked to the Sheriff about why and how they did it.

Sheriff Greg Countryman said using resources from surrounding counties was a huge help with keeping people in Muscogee County safe. But, a product of Columbus himself, he says it’s sad to see where the city is today.

Just a week ago, the city of Columbus was reeling after 8 shootings in 3 days, some deadly and around a dozen kids injured.

Determined to clean up the streets, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office helped lead a weekend operation.

“It’s a good thing that they did. It’s a bit unsettling to see so many of them all over town,” said Columbus Resident Derrick Watts Jr.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says they worked with other local sheriff’s offices plus federal agencies like ATF, DEA, Customs and Border Protection.

They arrested nearly 40 people, charged with 50 felonies. 8 of the suspects are validated gang members.

“We had already pulled warrants of these validated gang members that we wanted to go after,” said Sheriff Countryman.

And law enforcement also seized 17 firearms, three that were stolen.

“Last year I believe there were over 4,000 reported gunshot calls that went out,” Sheriff Countryman adds. “When we went into areas where had issues of gang members carrying AK- 47s and high-powered rifles and things like that, we made sure that we had our armored vehicle with us.”

After recent violence in the city, Columbus residents like Derrick Watts Jr. say operations of this magnitude are necessary.

“That’s horrible for children to lose their lives so early. So I honestly think because of things like that, they should most certainly have more operations like this,” said Watts Jr.

Sheriff Countryman said he was pleased with the results of the operation, but disappointed in the state of his hometown.

“It’s sad for me because I grew up in South Columbus, grew up off Cusseta Road. It hurts me because the community that I grew up in, I know that we’re better than that,” said Sheriff Countryman.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s office plans to do more operations like this in the future. They don’t want to give away when or how, for the sake of the criminals, but say they’ll try different tactics and strategies.

