Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings

The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down.
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The records were made public Tuesday, two months after Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Pennsylvania State Police swabbed Kohberger’s DNA and seized a silver flashlight, four “medical-style gloves,” a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts and black Under Armour boxers, according to an inventory of the items.

The significance of the items, if any, was not immediately clear.

A roommate who lived in the home where the attack took place has told authorities she was awakened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, opened her bedroom door and saw a masked figure clad in black clothing walking past her.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Additional warrants from Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public Wednesday.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
Heavy police presence on 5th Avenue and 35th Street
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on 35th St. and 5th Ave. in Columbus
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Family of Amore Wiggins lay her to rest in Virginia
Two arrested in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
1 suspect pleads not guilty in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office evidence
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office releases results following weekend operation

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Why TikTok is being banned on government phones in US and beyond
The White House and Congress are taking aim at TikTok, and announcing new policies related to...
White House, Congress take aim at TikTok
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman
The hacked system was disconnected from the network shortly after the breach and stolen data...
US Marshals computer system hit by ransomware attack
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community