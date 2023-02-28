Several gang members receive 61-count indictment from Troup County Grand Jury

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Several LaGrange gang members face numerous charges, including violent crimes, following a 61-count Troup County Grand Jury indictment.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, seven known street gang members with the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods were indicted on Feb. 6, with nine of those crimes happening within the city of LaGrange and Troup County.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Trantavious Darnnell Williams, 28

Armed Robbery,

Aggravated Assault,

Aggravated Battery,

Use of Firearm by Convicted Felon During Commission of Another Felony,

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Influencing a Witness,

Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution, and

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Nydarious Donya Middlebrooks, 22

Aggravated Assault,

Aggravated Battery,

Influencing a Witness,

Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution,

Obstruction of an Officer, and

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Quindarious Deron Smith, 29

Aggravated Assault,

Aggravated Battery,

Influencing a Witness,

Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Institution,

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon,

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony, and

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Demontae Santonio Smith, 19

Theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm (2) and

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Tayveon Cartez Weldon, 22

Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer and

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Antonio Remarco Harris Jr., 20

Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer, and

False Statements, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Demarcus Quashon Brown, 27

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and

Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Police say the last three years, the department’s Special Investigations Unit has investigated a considerable amount of gang-motived crimes committed by the criminal street gang. In June 2021, 11 members were previously indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury with a total of 33 charges.

Nine of those 11 people pleaded guilty in Troup County Superior Court.

All the defendants in the most recent indictment were housed at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office or within the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.