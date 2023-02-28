Warm Days Still Ahead; Watching For Storms Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, warm temperatures will still be the rule with mostly low 80s for those afternoon numbers. Morning lows remain in the low to mid 60s, but we will mention rain chances creeping back into the forecast. The coverage should be around 20-30% on Wednesday with a little better chance on Thursday - around 30-40%. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm in the mix on Thursday, but we shouldn’t have any severe weather concerns to deal with. Heading into Friday, we’ve called an Alert Day across the Chattahoochee Valley with the risk of strong to severe storms. There are still some questions as to the threats and timing, and we’ll continue to fine-tune that as we get closer to the end of the week. As the storms move out, the weather will cool down for the weekend with high in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows back in the 40s - we might even see some 30s early Sunday and early Monday mornings. The weekend will be dry, and we should start off early next week dry too. Our next rain chances should return Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

