Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Warm Days Still Ahead; Watching For Storms Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, warm temperatures will still be the rule with mostly low 80s for those afternoon numbers. Morning lows remain in the low to mid 60s, but we will mention rain chances creeping back into the forecast. The coverage should be around 20-30% on Wednesday with a little better chance on Thursday - around 30-40%. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm in the mix on Thursday, but we shouldn’t have any severe weather concerns to deal with. Heading into Friday, we’ve called an Alert Day across the Chattahoochee Valley with the risk of strong to severe storms. There are still some questions as to the threats and timing, and we’ll continue to fine-tune that as we get closer to the end of the week. As the storms move out, the weather will cool down for the weekend with high in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows back in the 40s - we might even see some 30s early Sunday and early Monday mornings. The weekend will be dry, and we should start off early next week dry too. Our next rain chances should return Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
Heavy police presence on 5th Avenue and 35th Street
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on 35th St. and 5th Ave. in Columbus
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Family of Amore Wiggins lay her to rest in Virginia
Two arrested in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
1 suspect pleads not guilty in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office evidence
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office releases results following weekend operation

Latest News

Highs today reach the low 80s with increasing sun.
Drying out briefly as we stay warm, Watch late week storm threat
A little less humid Tuesday afternoon as the sky briefly turns sunnier.
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Highs today.
Warm and turning very breezy with a chance of showers
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Monday Morning Weather on the Go