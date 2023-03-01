16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) – Sixteen individuals are facing federal bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The charges comes from their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South Georgia and Florida. The fraud and stolen mail scheme amounts to more than $165,000. According to the United States Department of Justice, a federal indictment was returned on February 15.

The federal indictment also charged Jalen Tylee Hill aka “Roscoe Hill,” 24, of Americus, is charged with 68 counts of bank fraud, one count of fraud in connection with identification documents, 42 counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail.

Tyavia Deashia Richardson, 21, of Edison, Georgia, is charged with three counts of bank fraud.

According to the indictment, Jalen Hill and others would allegedly steal checks out of residential and commercial mailboxes around Americus, as well as other locations in Georgia and Florida. Jalen Hill is alleged to have recruited his co-defendants, via social media, to cash the checks at various banks. Hill is also said to have used other people’s means of identification, to commit bank fraud on 14 occasions. In addition, Jalen Hill is alleged to have used the stolen identities of 28 people.

Quontavius Markee Hill, 31, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud.

Laquashia Nichole French, 25, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud. Accacia Gordon, 25, of Americus, is charged with 13 counts of bank fraud.

Dekeyvia Moasha Blackshear, 22, of Leslie, Georgia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud

Jenetta Small, 27, of Columbus, Georgia, is charged with four counts of bank fraud.

Jazmon Lace Whitehead, 29, of Oglethorpe, Georgia, is charged with seven counts of bank fraud.

Chasity Lacole Wellons, 28, of Cordele, Georgia is charged with three counts of bank fraud.

Kelbresha Danielle Thomas, 28, of Montezuma, Georgia, is charged with four counts of bank fraud.

Kimbreyanna Andranique Peeples, 21, of Butler, Georgia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud.

Victoria Carter, 23, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud.

Chelsea Ja’Nay Tullis, 26, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud.

Janita Bre’Shaye Terry, 22, of Columbus, is charged with four counts of bank fraud.

Shaneria Sharae Murray, 31, of Ellaville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud.

Mercedes Lashon Brown, 24, of Americus, is charged with three counts of bank fraud.

Defendant Jalen “Roscoe” Hill whereabouts are unknown, but the remaining defendants were taken into custody, on February 23.

The total amount of theft alleged in the indictment is $165,743.68.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.