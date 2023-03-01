2 arrested by deputies following traffic stop on stolen Columbus truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Deputies arrest two men following a traffic stop on a stolen Columbus truck.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says its Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit noticed a white 2012 Ford F-350 that had been reported stolen and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus.

During the stop, authorities discovered the driver, Alvin Clegg, in possession of a gram of methamphetamine. The passenger, Cornelius Robinson, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation with the sheriff’s office.

Both were arrested at the scene, with Clegg charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony interference with government property and possession of meth. Robinson was charged with his outstanding warrant.

The two men were taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

