Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Americus’ Campbell Chapel A.M.E approved for restoration

Campbell Chapel A.M.E Church is as historic place in Americus. It has now been approved to...
Campbell Chapel A.M.E Church is as historic place in Americus. It has now been approved to start the restoration process.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday, project managers received approval to start renovating Campbell Chapel A.M.E Church in Americus.

Campbell Chapel A.M.E has been a part of the Americus community for 165 years and the work here has just begun.

“The church isn’t only African American history, but a significant piece of American history. With this womanness, and victorian gothic building, designed by L.H. Persely. He was awarded the highest distinction Georgia registered first African American architect. It has served as the Number 1 church in Americus and is considered a historical place,” Karl Wilson, chairman of the restoration project, said.

Campbell Chapel A.M.E Church has now been approved to start the restoration process.
Campbell Chapel A.M.E Church has now been approved to start the restoration process.(Source: WALB)

The walls of the building consist of the same bricks used to uphold the Windsor Hotel -- another staple in Americus.

“For Campbell to be 165 years old, and then when you look back and consider the time period in which it was founded, and for it to still be here in 2023 that in of itself is an accomplishment,” Bishop Reginald Jackson said.

Campbell Chapel A.M.E Pastor Gloria Wynds shares how it takes the whole community to make a change.

“The spiritual leaders they are always there for us. And we are just excited to be here, and our spirits are really high and so we thank them always,” Wynds said.

Mayor Lee Kinnamon says he plans to keep history alive in Americus not just for the African American community but all communities.

“My vision for the future includes an African American heritage district that will be vibrant with people coming here from around the country. Not to just see our two national parks that are wonderful, but to see Americus,” Kinnamon said.

The church hopes to eventually open its doors to the community.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 5th Avenue and 35th Street
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on 35th St. and 5th Ave. in Columbus
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Family of Amore Wiggins lay her to rest in Virginia
Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
Auburn University student wins free car after making 94-foot putt
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
Russell Co. School District’s ‘Teachers of the Year’ honorees recognized
Russell Co. School District’s ‘Teachers of the Year’ honorees recognized
Russell Co. School District’s ‘Teachers of the Year’ honorees recognized
Russell Co. School District honors ‘Teachers of the Year’