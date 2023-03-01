Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old, last seen near Caspian Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

14-year-old Taylor Brown was last seen February 2023 near the 3700 block of Caspian Drive in Columbus, according to officials.

Any information concerning this missing person should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

