CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a 66-year-old man killed over the weekend in Columbus returned to the scene.

They say they were surprised he was killed, considering he was well-regarded in the city.

On the morning of Feb. 27, James McTyre was found dead in his car at a restaurant on Wynnton Road.

Calls of a car crash led police to the scene next to the Circle K gas station. Investigators later determined he was shot multiple times.

His family says he was a former Muscogee County school counselor and enjoyed exercising at Lakebottom Park as one of his hobbies.

They believe he may have been coming from the park and headed for breakfast when his incident happened.

The family joined in prayer is now calls on the community for help.

“Our family is broken. It’s broken. We can’t put it back together with James, but with knowledge from the community and with the support of the community, we can move on. We can build again,” said a family member.

Columbus police are still searching for the person responsible for the murder of McTyre.

