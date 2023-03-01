Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gun violence in the Chattahoochee valley has continued to be an issue. The Columbus Police department patrolling certain areas this weekend after a purge rumor of gang initiations would be taking place. News leader 9′s Amaya Graham spoke to former gang members about the current gang violence and how they can play a role in bringing people together.

“Our children are dying, our elderly are dying, our women are dying and it’s unnecessary and it needs to stop.”

Jerome Lawson a former gang member who now works with an organization call cure violence says the gangs these days are not what they use to be. Lawson says gangs were in certain areas to protect the community but that is no longer the case.

“But now when you come over here the mission was lost at some point and a lot of our young people they’ve seen a lot of things that they didn’t agree with so they started formulating what they wanted to be and what their vision would have gained of what a gang is unfortunately right now there’s violence and criminal activity,” says Jerome Lawson.

That violence and criminal activity is what Retired police detective Byron Hickey says will continue to happen if the police presence isn’t heavy in the areas where these crimes are happening.

“But I do know something that will work that we gotta have and you can do this without mistreating people you got to have a strong law enforcement present you got to have a strong presence here on the streets and and when you have a strong presence and these gang members begin to know now they have to look over their shoulders some of the behavior may change then but you got to have a strong police presence that’s what you got to have,” Byron Hickey says.

Hickey says that strong police presence is something Columbus lacks. With over 100 gangs in the fountain city Hickey says there is a reason the gang violence has evolved.

“During the time that mayor Tomlinson Teresa Tomlinson was here it was a denial she said we didn’t have a gang problem we had a gang problem there were people at the Police Department like the chief at the time chief boren bought into that so therefore you know by getting out of control like it has and evolved to what has evolved to it’s because no one paid any attention to it,” Byron Hickey says.

While a gang problem is evident in the Chattahoochee Valley Former Gang member Blake Russell who currently is a ministry director at Take the City is working in the community to find solutions..

“We are essentially you take me to ask gang member X drug addict and I’m comfortable and the inner city. I’m actually comfortable around gang members I’m gonna be in at once they let the guard down and I see that I’m not you know I’m not there to infiltrate or do anything I mean so we’re a because we’re a ministry that seeks to unite but mobilize and reach you know into the places of the community that that are pretty hard to reach,” says Blake Russell.

