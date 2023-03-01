John B. Amos Cancer Center to offer free colon cancer screenings

Business Break
Screening kits are available at the John B. Amos Cancer Center, weekdays in March, from 9a.m. until 4p.m.
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March is colorectal cancer awareness month. To spread awareness, Piedmont Columbus Regional’s John B. Amos Cancer Center is offering a free screening test during the month of March.

The at home test, measures hemoglobin in the stool. It uses a small stool sample the patient provides. All patients have to do is send the sample back to the lab in a special container.

To register for a free screening kit, contact 706-320-8618 or 706-320-8762. Once you register, test kits can be picked up at a drive-thru at the John B. Amos Cancer Center weekdays, in March from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The American Cancer Society recommends men and women start getting regularly screened for colon cancer at age 45. People at high risk based on family history or other factors may need to start screening before age 45.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

