Russell Co. School District’s ‘Teachers of the Year’ honorees recognized

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District recognized some of their educators in Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

They received the high honor of “Teacher of the Year” of their schools.

Below is a list of the honors:

Elizabeth Donaldson from Dixie Elementary School

Ashley Roberson from Russell County Middle School

Stuart Brown from Ladonia Elementary School

Henry Austin from Russell County High School

Warren Truitt from Mount Olive Primary School

As for District Teacher of the Year, Donaldson and Roberson were recognized along with Katrina Clark from Mount Olive Intermediate School and Amber Vaughan of Oliver Elementary School.

A special luncheon was held to honor these teachers on February 28.

