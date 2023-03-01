Russell Co. School District’s ‘Teachers of the Year’ honorees recognized
Published: Mar. 1, 2023
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District recognized some of their educators in Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
They received the high honor of “Teacher of the Year” of their schools.
Below is a list of the honors:
- Elizabeth Donaldson from Dixie Elementary School
- Ashley Roberson from Russell County Middle School
- Stuart Brown from Ladonia Elementary School
- Henry Austin from Russell County High School
- Warren Truitt from Mount Olive Primary School
As for District Teacher of the Year, Donaldson and Roberson were recognized along with Katrina Clark from Mount Olive Intermediate School and Amber Vaughan of Oliver Elementary School.
A special luncheon was held to honor these teachers on February 28.
