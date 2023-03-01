Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera

An execution-style shooting captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis is going viral.
By Amanda Alvarado and Gabriela Vidal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been charged in an execution-style shooting captured on camera in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, KMOV reports.

“It’s scary, you know, of course. You get concerned about what’s going to happen to anybody else,” business owner Syed Sajid said. “When I came here, I’d seen people standing outside. The guy was on the ground. I heard he was shot from close range.”

Sajid owns Gold and Diamonds across the street from where the shooting happened.

Video of the shooting shows one man loading a gun and pointing it at a man sitting on the curb, shooting him in broad daylight.

The shooting happened outside of 710 N. Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Witnesses told police there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street that took place before the shooting.

Police arrested 23-year-old Deshawn Thomas in connection with the shooting. A probable cause statement obtained by KMOV shows Thomas faces charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In the statement, police identify the deceased victim as David Saldana.

There are no additional details at this time on whether the two individuals knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 5th Avenue and 35th Street
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on 35th St. and 5th Ave. in Columbus
Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Family of Amore Wiggins lay her to rest in Virginia
Muscogee Co. Sheriff breaks down weekend operation where dozens were arrested

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
Auburn University student wins free car after making 94-foot putt
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
COVID-19 conspiracies soar after latest report on origins
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet