Starting March off warm, Watching Friday’s severe weather potential

Tyler’s forecast
A chance of spotty showers or a storm Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances go up a little more Thursday and especially Friday, when we're on ALERT.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The near to above 80 degree warmth continues for the rest of the workweek before a change up in the pattern arrives. Before then, watch for occasional rain and even some storms, including a severe weather potential Friday.

Mostly cloudy on this Wednesday. A chance of spotty rain showers or a thunderstorms this afternoon, although severe weather is unlikely today. Rain coverage around 20-30%. Highs mostly in the low 80s.

Remarkable warmth continues for the 9th day in a row. Highs in the low 80s with rain or a storm in spots.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few breaks in the clouds with maybe a stray shower or storm. Patchy fog is possible early Thursday with lows again in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll up the rain coverage to 40 or 50% Thursday with a chance of occasional showers or storms. We’ll still max out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A severe weather outbreak is forecast to our west across the Mississippi Valley and Ark-La-Tex, including damaging winds and tornadoes.

Severe weather is anticipated from east Texas through Mississippi Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The day we have to watch in the Chattahoochee Valley and southeastern states is Friday for pockets of severe weather. We are staying on ALERT for that possibility Friday morning into the afternoon. Rainfall doesn’t look all that impressive with this system but the wind alone will be strong, gusting around 40-45 mph at times, even outside of the storms. If the storms can sustain themselves away from the main energy source, which will be across the Midwest, stronger winds are expected in spots with perhaps even a tornado threat. Temperatures look plenty warm in the 70s to near 80. Stay tuned for the latest forecast in the days to come.

The wind alone will be strong here Friday, but if the storms can tap into that, they could easily turn severe.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny, drier and noticeably cooler for the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend. Lows dip into the 40s Sunday and Monday morning especially.

Sunny, dry and cooler for the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Another warming trend is expected next week with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s. There could be some showers by mid-week. Gardeners beware, it looks like cooler than average temperatures may return around March 10-15.

After we're on ALERT Friday, it will be a pleasant first weekend of March -- noticeably cooler.(Source: WTVM Weather)

