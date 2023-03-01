Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stepmother in Amore Wiggins case appointed attorney

Stepmother in Amore Wiggins case appointed attorney
Stepmother in Amore Wiggins case appointed attorney(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Reagan Ranzer and Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In January 2012, a child’s body was found in a mobile home park in Opelika.

Opelika Jane Doe was recently identified as Amore Wiggins. The child’s biological father and stepmother were both arrested and extradited to Lee County to face charges.

In January 2023, Ruth Vickerstaff was released on bond and a few weeks later, she requested a motion to leave - to go to another state where a judge denied her request. As of Monday, Ruth Vickerstaff was appointed an attorney named Zach Alsobrook.

A preliminary hearing will take place on March 22.

We will continue to keep you updated on that story.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 5th Avenue and 35th Street
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on 35th St. and 5th Ave. in Columbus
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Family of Amore Wiggins lay her to rest in Virginia
Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence

Latest News

Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old, last seen near Caspian Dr.
Columbus police searching for missing 14-year-old, last seen near Caspian Dr.
Screening kits are available at the John B. Amos Cancer Center, weekdays in March, from 9a.m....
John B. Amos Cancer Center to offer free colon cancer screenings
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
Former UGA defensive lineman responds to arrest warrant in connection to deadly crash
Auburn University student wins free car after putting 94-feet
Auburn University student wins free car after making 94-foot putt