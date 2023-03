Taylor County girls, Hardaway girls advance to GHSA semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Taylor County and Hardaway have advanced to the GHSA final four!

FINAL SCORES: Taylor County 64, Randolph-Clay 35 (GHSA 1A-D2 girls quarterfinals), Hardaway 48, NW Whitfield 42 (GHSA 4A girls quarterfinals) and Wesleyan 78, Carver 71 (GHSA 3A girls quarterfinals).

See the video player above for highlights from the Vikings win over the Red Devils.

