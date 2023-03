TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help, in locating a theft suspect.

This person is a suspect in an attempted automobile entering.

This person was also seen prowling around homes near Hammett Road and Nelson Road, on February 27. Those with information can contact 706-883-1616.

