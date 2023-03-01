‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s leadership was scrutinized again in the face of increasing crime and a recent assessment highlighting problems in the police department. And Tuesday Columbus City council got an earful from dozens of local community and religious leaders who met with them before the council meeting to express their support for the embattled police chief.

During the last council meeting on Valentine’s Day, Chief Blackmon was given 30 days to come up with a comprehensive plan to resolve concerns about his leadership and others issues dogging the department. The deadline given by City Council, followed the release of that privately funded assessment of the Police Department which cited low pay and low morale as top concerns.

During an executive session before tonight’s Council meeting, Chief Blackmon spoke to the dozens who showed up, thanking them for their support and pledging to do his best to continue to lead the men and women of the department.

“As the Chief of Police for Columbus, Georgia and as a son of Columbus, Georgia, I want everyone to know that each and everyday, I always proactively approach what I do -- to lead the men and women of the Columbus Police Department in the best way to be led, to ensure that the citizens of Columbus, all citizens of Columbus are treated with fairness and dignity and with respect. And I will continue to do that as I continue my tenure throughout my position as Chief of Police. I appreciate each and every one of you. God bless you,” said Chief Blackmon.

Chief Blackmon appeared very confident going into the meeting with the support of so many from the community.

And there were 18 people slated to give their thoughts on Chief Blackmon’s performance thus far during Tuesday’s Council meeting. Many shared solutions while others discussed their concerns about what they see as an unfair 30-day deadline imposed on the Chief.

Many telling council, to give the Chief time to do his job.

The room was very clearly divided. Some people were even booed away from the podium. Those at the meeting were either for or against Chief Blackmon and those who supported him outweighed the critics.

“We’re not going to take any mess. We’re here and we’re not playing with y’all. You see us in full force. We’re not going away,” said Wane Hailes, President of the Columbus NAACP branch.

Tuesday’s Council meeting was packed with dozens lining up against the wall in support of Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

Some of those that showed up included faith leaders, members of the local NAACP branch and members of the Divine Nine -- a collective of African American fraternity and sorority members.

Their show of support comes as demands for leadership to change in the Columbus Police Department continue.

“His subordinates should NOT be allowed to publicly insult him,” said Columbus Pastor Adrian Chester.

Weeks after an assessment of the police department citing low pay and low morale as reasons behind leadership concerns, Chief Blackmon was given a strict deadline to come up with answers. Some argue that deadline, coming up in March, is far too soon.

“If the problems are so vast in the department, how can you expect anyone to come together within 30 days with a strategic plan to solve those problems?” Asks Hailes.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, concerns were also mentioned with the assessment.

“Transparency is key. So if you can’t tell the community who paid for the survey, the bottom line to me -- he who pays for it gets the results they want,” Hailes adds.

But, not all who spoke at the podium praised Chief Blackmon.

One of those people was Burford King, who coaches Peach Little League.

He spoke on behalf of the community in Lakebottom -- a park where shots have been fired multiple times.

“The people here tonight are tired of hearing gun shots, tired of their cars being broken into, tired of bodies being dumped on their streets and most importantly tired of nothing being done,” said King.

King was also joined by Columbus resident Salley Lasseter in asking City Council to do their part in preventing local crime.

“I’m begging you, take the leadership, bring us back together,” said Lasseter.

That deadline for Chief Blackmon to present solutions is at the next council meeting on March 14. The same group present at this meeting say they plan to also back him during the next. We’ll keep you all posted with the outcome of that meeting.

