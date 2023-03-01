Business Break
Wind and Storms to End the Week

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few showers this afternoon will turn to a dry but mostly cloudy night tonight. Temperatures will remain mild, in the mid 60s, heading out the door tomorrow. Thursday afternoon will bring an even better chance at a shower or two, and potentially some heavier rain (maybe even a thunderstorm) at times. Temperatures will continue to top out in the low 80s through Friday. Speaking of Friday, if you have any outdoor decor that you don’t want to see blown down the street you might want to bring it inside or tie it down! Winds will gust upwards of 30 mph throughout the day as a weak front pushes through the area. This front will bring rain to many of us, and potentially a few strong to severe storms, but that threat has decreased over the past few days. Behind that front afternoon highs will fall back to the mid 70s for a few days and we will see plenty of sunshine! Rain chance and temperatures start to creep back up as we move into the next work week.

