Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn man arrested on felony gun warrant

Auburn man arrested
Auburn man arrested(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On February 28, Auburn Police officers arrested Kimosolona Gatewante Floyd, on a felony warrant. The felony warrant detailed for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

The arrest stems from a traffic stop on February 27. During the stop, officers recovered a firearm, which led to Floyd being arrested for obstructing government operations.

According to authorities, Auburn Police received information confirming that Floyd’s possession of a firearm was a felony according to Alabama law. A felony warrant for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol was obtained, and Floyd was arrested in obedience to the warrant.

Currently, Kimosolona Floyd is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus

Latest News

Auburn man arrested
Traffic stop results in Auburn man arrested, narcotics and stolen firearm found
Drug bust leads to two known fugitives arrested by MSCO, other agencies
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust
Tulips blooming in full-swing at Callaway Resort & Garden in Pine Mountain
Freddy Bayron III
Opelika police searching for most wanted sex offender