Auburn man arrested on felony gun warrant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On February 28, Auburn Police officers arrested Kimosolona Gatewante Floyd, on a felony warrant. The felony warrant detailed for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

The arrest stems from a traffic stop on February 27. During the stop, officers recovered a firearm, which led to Floyd being arrested for obstructing government operations.

According to authorities, Auburn Police received information confirming that Floyd’s possession of a firearm was a felony according to Alabama law. A felony warrant for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol was obtained, and Floyd was arrested in obedience to the warrant.

Currently, Kimosolona Floyd is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

