Columbus fugitive arrested on multiple warrants, added charges

Keon Cooper
Keon Cooper(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus fugitive is behind bars on several outstanding warrants, including murder, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, MCSO and US Marshal Service found Keon Deanthony Cooper at a house on Clover Lane. Cooper had outstanding warrants for murder and failure to appear for obstruction.

Countryman says as officers approached, the suspect fled, and after a short chase, he was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a firearm and marijuana. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving and possession of marijuana along with his warrants.

Cooper is held at the Muscogee County Jail.

