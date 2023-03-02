Columbus State University offers elective class on War in Iraq

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University offers a class focusing on the War in Iraq or Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Later this month, March 20, 2003, will mark the 20th anniversary of the war’s beginning. Fort Benning was at the center of it, with thousands of infantry soldiers deploying from the Army installation to the Middle East.

Just a few months ago, CSU hired a nationally renowned military history scholar. One of the classes Dr. Dave Kieran now teaches is an elective on the War in Iraq.

They discuss how soldiers and other Americans grappled with the challenging question of the conflict.

He and his students believe this military town is an ideal place to study that history.

“It’s really a unique place to go and document that history, and I’m just really, really excited A because we get to go in to the community and ask people questions and actually be real historians, and It’s really an amazing opportunity, and I’m really really happy that Dr. Kerian is allowing us to do this,” said Katherine Samuelson.

Next week, he and other CSU will take part in a symposium at the National Infantry Museum called “Iraq War: 20 Years Retrospective” on March 10 and 11.

The public is invited, but you must pre-register.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.