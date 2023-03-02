Business Break
Columbus State University announces finalist for presidency

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The search for Columbus State University’s (CSU) new president may soon end.

The University System of Georgia (USG) named a finalist and sole candidate for the position.

Dr. Stuart Rayfield has spent more than ten years as a faculty administrator at the university. She’s served as an interim president at three USG systems during her 17-year career. The chancellor of USG describes Rayfield as an “outstanding leader who’s passionate about the success of student.”

Currently, Dr. Jon Fuchko is serving as CSU’s interim president, taking over the role in July 2022 after former president Chris Markwood retired.

Before joining the USG, Rayfield held positions at both Auburn and the University of Alabama.

The board is expected to take action on the decision soon.

