Davis Broadcasting to host annual Women’s Empowerment Walk this weekend

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March is Woman’s History Month, declared to highlight all women’s contributions to history.

Davis Broadcasting invites the community to celebrate at their Annual Women’s Empowerment and Walk this weekend.

This event is co-hosted by Praise 100.7′s Pam Dixon and Foxie 105′s Lady Pop.

The Women’s Empowerment Walk starts at Peachtree Mall this year this Saturday at 8 a.m. There will also be a fitness fashion show and a warm-up exercise demonstration.

Event founder Cheryl Davis says they hope to offer events and programs for women to celebrate and uplift each other.

“It is a time to celebrate women for women to be encouraged by each other, and our hope is that they leave different from than they came. Our goal each year is that women come in and they feel good when they come in, but definitely, by the time they leave, they are empowered, and they believe that they can do some things that maybe they didn’t think they could do when they first walked in,” said VP and General Manager Geniece Granville.

The 19th Annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon will be held Friday, March 10, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center starting at 10:30 a.m.

