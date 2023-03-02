Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Feds: Pennsylvania man admits packing explosives in suitcase

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.(USDC for Eastern District of Pennsylvania)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man admitted packing explosive materials, fuses and a lighter in a suitcase he checked for a commercial flight to Florida and fled the Lehigh Valley airport when he feared being arrested, federal authorities said in a court document filed Thursday.

Marc Muffley, 40, of Lansford, called his girlfriend for a ride and soon switched his phone number, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said in a memo seeking that he be held without bail on the charges. A detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

“The baggage also contained a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue suspected to be methamphetamine, a wireless drill with cordless batteries, and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape,” the detention memorandum said.

Authorities say the man faces federal criminal charges after he checked in a suitcase with an explosive device. (WFMZ, RICH ROLEN, FBI, LANSFORD POLICE, CNN)

Investigators said the items were in the same bag, greatly increasing the risk of an explosion. The outlets are a type of circuit breaker.

“His actions seriously jeopardized the lives of airport workers and patrons, and if the explosive had not been intercepted, the flight’s passengers and the aircraft,” the memo said.

Muffley was arrested at his home Monday night, hours after he had checked in for the Allegiant Air flight at the Lehigh Valley International Airport. The flight was bound for Orlando.

He is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint. A message left Thursday for Muffley’s federal public defender, Timothy Wright, was not immediately returned.

His record includes several arrests and jail stints for drug possession, theft, driving under the influence and other charges, the memo said. His girlfriend told authorities he feared being arrested at the airport on an outstanding child support warrant, the document said.

Authorities have said they found a three-inch “circular compound” wrapped in paper and plastic wrap that they believe contained a mix of flash powder and other materials used to make commercial grade fireworks.

Attached to it was a “quick fuse” similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a slow-burning “hobby fuse” that appeared to have been added later, they said.

They believe the materials could be ignited by heat and friction, and posed a significant risk to the plane and its occupants, according to the criminal complaint.

Muffley left the airport after his name was paged over the airport’s public address system, authorities said.

He remained in custody pending the 1:30 p.m. hearing in Allentown, with Muffley set to attend via videoconference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
2 men arrested by deputies after traffic stop on stolen Columbus truck
2 arrested by deputies following traffic stop on stolen Columbus truck

Latest News

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond on charges in fatal crash
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos now under investigation by House Ethics panel
A Lufthansa flight diverts to Virginia after ‘significant turbulence' Wednesday; seven people...
Lufthansa flight diverted after turbulence, 7 hospitalized
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says