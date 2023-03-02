Goodwill and SafeHouse host training program in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers and SafeHouse Ministries are working together to give back to the community and address the workforce skills gap.

On Feb. 20, classes started for their new pre-apprenticeship training program at the Goodwill Training Academy in the Cross Country Plaza.

It’s for fields of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning - or HVAC.

The two week course is fully funded by Goodwill and made available to students at no costs.

“I wanted a change in my life and it’s a career - it’s a good opportunity for me to help others and serve others and me making money myself,” said Brian Nelson.

After completing the program, students will get up to $550 dollars in tools to start work in their new career. They will then be paired with area HVAC companies to start their apprenticeships.

