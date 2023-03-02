Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Goodwill and SafeHouse host training program in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers and SafeHouse Ministries are working together to give back to the community and address the workforce skills gap.

On Feb. 20, classes started for their new pre-apprenticeship training program at the Goodwill Training Academy in the Cross Country Plaza.

It’s for fields of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning - or HVAC.

The two week course is fully funded by Goodwill and made available to students at no costs.

“I wanted a change in my life and it’s a career - it’s a good opportunity for me to help others and serve others and me making money myself,” said Brian Nelson.

After completing the program, students will get up to $550 dollars in tools to start work in their new career. They will then be paired with area HVAC companies to start their apprenticeships.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
2 men arrested by deputies after traffic stop on stolen Columbus truck
2 arrested by deputies following traffic stop on stolen Columbus truck

Latest News

Columbus State University offers elective class on War in Iraq
Dr. Stuart Rayfield
Columbus State University announces finalist for presidency
The Plains Taproom officially opens in Auburn
The Plains Taproom officially opens in Auburn
Community reacts to recent Columbus City Council meeting