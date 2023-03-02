Business Break
Goodwilll, C.W. Matthews to host hiring event in Columbus

Goodwill and C.W. Matthews,will host a hiring event on Friday March 3, and Saturday March 4, at the Goodwill Career Center, in Columbus.(Goodwill)
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill and C.W. Matthews will host a hiring event, on Friday March 3, and Saturday March 4, at the Goodwill Career Center, in Columbus.

C.W. Matthews is the largest highway infrastructure contracting company, in Georgia. C.W. Matthews is hiring for multiple high-paying positions including CDL drivers, heavy equipment operators, concrete finishers, and many more.

C.W. Matthews offers a generous benefits package, including guaranteed hours, health insurance and more. Attendees can expect onsite interviews and are encouraged to dress appropriately with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.

This hiring event will be held at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 2201 Cross Country Drive, Building B. The hiring event will begin at 9:00am and last until 1:00pm.

