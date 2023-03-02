Harris County School District hiring for bus driver positions

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) -The Harris County School District’s (HCSD) Transportation Department is looking to fill available bus driver positions.

“It is our job to drive our county’s most precious cargo, our students, to and from school each day. While we take the safety and security of the children very seriously. We have certified trainers that will assist you in reaching your school bus CDL goal,” said Transportation Director Mike Dover.

No experience is necessary to apply for this opportunity, but applicants must be 21 years of age, pass local and federal background checks and must consent to drug, alcohol testing prior to being hired.

Some employee benefits include, full-time benefits for part-time employees

Paid training,

Matching investments,

Medical,

Dental

Life insurance

Both the paid training salary and starting base salary are $18 per hour, but may be higher based on experience. There are full and part-time positions available, which involves driving 180 school days for four hours to six hours per day. Additional hours are available for driving field trips.

All applications must be submitted online. To apply, visit Harris K12.

