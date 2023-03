COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley boys (AHSAA 5A) and Brookstone girls (GIAA AAAA) have advanced to state championship games!

FINAL SCORES: Valley 70, Scottsboro 51 and Brookstone 37, FPD 33.

See highlights from these games and scores from others in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.