Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A recent drug bust by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies led to the arrests of two known fugitives on numerous warrants and additional crimes for drugs and guns.

According to officials, Amber Crowder and Tykey Bellamy were wanted by law enforcement for the following warrants:

Amber Crowder

Participation in Criminal Gang Activity (4 Counts) (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of Drug-Related Objects (Felony)

Possession of THC Oil (Felony)

Tykey Bellamy

Participation in Criminal Gang Activity (5 Counts) (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of Drug-Related Objects (Felony)

On March 2, multiple agencies found the suspects, and both were arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. However, at the time of Bellamy’s arrest, he attempted to escape the scene b crawling through a window.

A K9 deputy detained him, but he then continued his attempt to escape by jumping off of a deck and taking the K9 with him. Eventually, he was captured, brought to the hospital for treatment and transported to jail.

During the search of the residence, authorities discovered the following items,

Over $120,000 in cash

98 lbs. of marijuana with an estimated street value of almost $450,000

Three firearms

Multiple items depicting gang paraphernalia and affiliations

Consequently, Bellamy received added charges of,

Trafficking in Marijuana (Felony)

Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer (Felony)

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the commission of a Crime (3 counts) (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (3 counts) (Felony)

The United States Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the arrests.

