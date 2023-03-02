One person dead following house fire in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the victim was identified as a 60-year-old man.

Sumbry says the fire occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 2, in the 800 block of 16th Avenue in Phenix City.

The victim’s body will be sent to AL Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

