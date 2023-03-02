Business Break
Opelika police searching for most wanted sex offender

Freddy Bayron III
Freddy Bayron III(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a convicted sex offender wanted by authorities.

According to officials, Freddy Bayron III is on the most wanted list for failure to register as a sex offender with law enforcement.

Anyone with information on this individual’s whereabouts should contact OPD t 334-705-5200 or submit an anonymous tip with the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

