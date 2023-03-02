Traffic stop results in Auburn man arrested, narcotics and stolen firearm found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn Police arrested Tommie Lee Ray Jr. on warrants, charging him with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing government operations.

The arrest happened on February 28, after officers stopped the Auburn man for a traffic violation. The traffic stop and arrest occurred on I-85, near Bent Creek Road. During the stop, officers recovered a stolen firearm and narcotics.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Ray was arrested for charges associated with the stolen firearm and narcotics contraband. Afterward, Ray was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $6,000 bond.

