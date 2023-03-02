Business Break
Tulips blooming in full-swing at Callaway Resort & Garden in Pine Mountain

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm weather we’re feeling all brings blooming flowers, and to help kick off the spring season, Callaway Resort & Garden is planting over 100,000 tulips for you and your family to see.

Although bloom season starts now and continues for three more weeks, the tulips are only around for a limited time. That means you should head there soon for any of your special events to take pictures.

Trolley transportation is available on the weekends for traveling through the gardens. The manager of Callaway Garden spoke with News Leader 9 to share more about the flowers.

“A fun fact about our Tulips here at Cason’s Garden we have over 20 different verities out of the 100,000 blooms. What’s really neat at night time when there no sun, they close up, and when the sun is out, they will open up and showcase more beauty,” said Rachael McConnell.

For more information on ticket pricing, click here.

