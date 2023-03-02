Watching Windy Conditions & Storm Chances for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A potent storm system will be pushing in on Friday, bringing breezy conditions through much of the day with winds gusting at times to around 35-45 mph. This will happen outside of any thunderstorms, which will also be a threat roughly from around 12 PM to 4 PM ET. The threat for severe weather is fairly marginal around here, but we’ll have to watch for any storm that can get going since they will be able to tap into very strong winds aloft. Going into our weekend, lots of sunshine will be on tap with ‘cooler’ weather than what we have seen lately. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s with lows back in the 40s and 50s. We might have some spots dipping back to the 30s by early on Sunday morning. Next week, temperatures will be on the way back up to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Monday through Wednesday with rain chances highest in the Tuesday/Wednesday time-frame. There are indications that we will see a significant cool-down by the end of next week and next weekend.

