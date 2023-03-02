Business Break
Watching Windy Conditions & Storm Chances for Friday

Derek’s Forecast!
The gusty to damaging wind threat is the biggest concern Friday. A brief tornado or two is also...
The gusty to damaging wind threat is the biggest concern Friday. A brief tornado or two is also possible.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A potent storm system will be pushing in on Friday, bringing breezy conditions through much of the day with winds gusting at times to around 35-45 mph. This will happen outside of any thunderstorms, which will also be a threat roughly from around 12 PM to 4 PM ET. The threat for severe weather is fairly marginal around here, but we’ll have to watch for any storm that can get going since they will be able to tap into very strong winds aloft. Going into our weekend, lots of sunshine will be on tap with ‘cooler’ weather than what we have seen lately. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s with lows back in the 40s and 50s. We might have some spots dipping back to the 30s by early on Sunday morning. Next week, temperatures will be on the way back up to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Monday through Wednesday with rain chances highest in the Tuesday/Wednesday time-frame. There are indications that we will see a significant cool-down by the end of next week and next weekend.

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after 'fake scanning' lottery tickets in Columbus
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
'We're not playing with y'all': Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
