Wind, Potentially severe weather and some rain for remainder of workweek

Tyler’s forecast
Scattered showers and a few storms Thursday. We'll have a bit more rain and a lot more WIND Friday. Be Alert!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Occasional showers and a few storms will be around Thursday and Friday as we keep the warm and humid air for a bit longer. Get ready for lots of wind Friday and a risk of some severe weather.

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid Thursday with scattered showers and a few storms increasing from north to south. Rain coverage will be around 50%. Highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 70s; a few 80s are possible south where less rain is anticipated.

Scattered showers and a few storms around Thursday. Severe weather isn't in the forecast today.
An outbreak of severe weather is in the forecast to our west over the Mississippi Valley and Ark-La-Tex Thursday afternoon and night.

The risk of severe weather stays to our west Thursday and Thursday night before shifting closer...
The chance of rain continues tonight at times. Lows will be in the 60s.

Clouds and showers around Friday morning into some of the afternoon hours. Winds should start getting really gusty and strong from mid morning through the afternoon. Gusts of 35-50 mph are possible; that is enough to bring down tree limbs and cause power outages even without storms so please secure outdoor furniture and trash cans.

Forecast peak wind gusts Friday afternoon
While rain isn’t expected to be that impressive with this particular system, shear (or spin) in the atmosphere and daytime heating could sustain a severe threat as storms march in from the west. The time to really be ALERT is from roughly 10 AM to 4 PM ET, which is when the strongest winds and maybe even a brief tornado or two could develop. Highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with some sun expected later in the afternoon.

The gusty to damaging wind threat is the biggest concern Friday. A brief tornado or two is also...
It turns clear and cooler Friday night and through the weekend. Although with all the sun this weekend, it will feel pleasant. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s this weekend, which is still warmer than average I might add. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

A pleasant weekend is on the way.
It warms up again next week with highs in the upper 70s, maybe pushing 80. There is a chance of rain just about every day next week, although hard to pin down which days may have the best opportunity for rain.

Sunny, dry and cooler for the weekend before warming back up next week.
