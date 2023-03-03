Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police Department announced.(Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge ordered a teenager held without bond Friday in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer.

Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

The officer was shot several times Wednesday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown has said. He was identified Thursday as Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The bail hearing was held a short time after the body of Vasquez-Lasso was taken with a police escort from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Oak Lawn.

Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vasquez-Lasso, prosecutors said at the hearing, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The two exchanged gunfire, with Montano hitting the officer in the head, arm and leg, prosecutors said. The officer fired twice and hit Montano in the face.

A police officer testified that Montano remained in critical condition Friday at Stroger Hospital.

An assistant public defender representing Montano said she had not had the opportunity to speak with her client and could provide no information about him for the hearing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus
Drug bust leads to two known fugitives arrested by MSCO, other agencies
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
road closed
Semi-truck wreck causes road closures on Hwy. 280 near Ft. Benning

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Youth pastor arrested for inappropriately touching young girls at church, police say 
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 1 death reported
The Boy Scouts of America will recognize Mayor Skip Henderson at its annual Distinguished...
Boy Scouts to honor Columbus mayor at annual award event