ALERT DAY: Windy with showers around and some storms Friday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds increase throughout Friday, especially during the afternoon, and we’ll be on ALERT for some potential impacts from those gusts. Rain showers will be scattered and isolated severe weather is possible.
Mostly cloudy on this Friday. Scattered showers move in later in the morning and during the afternoon. Rain doesn’t look all that impressive although we expect several showers around. There could be a few downpours and maybe a few storms.
The wind will be the biggest impact with gusts of 40-45 mph very common toward midday and through the afternoon. A 50 mph wind gust can’t be ruled out somewhere in the Chattahoochee Valley.
That is enough to bring down tree limbs and even cause a few power outages. Any storm that does form could briefly tap into that wind energy and may turn severe. Isolated damaging winds are possible and maybe a quick tornado, but the best chances of severe weather will probably be farther north. Highs mostly in the 70s, closer to 80 south.
Clearing out tonight as showers end by sunset. Breezy and turning cooler. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning.
Lots of sun for the weekend. The afternoons look pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday morning will be the coolest with lows in the 40s area-wide.
A quick warm up is expected early next week with highs pushing 80° again in many spots. We’ll have a chance of showers and a few storms Tuesday through Thursday or Friday. Temperatures are expected to get chillier toward the end of next week and next weekend. Lows may be in the 30s a couple mornings between the 10th and 15th of March.
