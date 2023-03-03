ALERT DAY: Windy with showers around and some storms Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds increase throughout Friday, especially during the afternoon, and we’ll be on ALERT for some potential impacts from those gusts. Rain showers will be scattered and isolated severe weather is possible.

Our severe weather threat isn't all that high across the Valley, but the wind will have an impact for some. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy on this Friday. Scattered showers move in later in the morning and during the afternoon. Rain doesn’t look all that impressive although we expect several showers around. There could be a few downpours and maybe a few storms.

Use the poncho Friday as opposed to the umbrella because of the wind! (Source: WTVM Weather)

The wind will be the biggest impact with gusts of 40-45 mph very common toward midday and through the afternoon. A 50 mph wind gust can’t be ruled out somewhere in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Gusts of 40+ mph are anticipated across the entire region Friday afternoon; one or two spots may be near 50 mph. (Source: WTVM Weather)

That is enough to bring down tree limbs and even cause a few power outages. Any storm that does form could briefly tap into that wind energy and may turn severe. Isolated damaging winds are possible and maybe a quick tornado, but the best chances of severe weather will probably be farther north. Highs mostly in the 70s, closer to 80 south.

The culprit for the winds is a strong area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The best chances of severe weather will be closer to the low near Tennessee, but isolated severe weather is possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clearing out tonight as showers end by sunset. Breezy and turning cooler. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday morning.

Lots of sun for the weekend. The afternoons look pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday morning will be the coolest with lows in the 40s area-wide.

A gorgeous first weekend of March with tons of sun and highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A quick warm up is expected early next week with highs pushing 80° again in many spots. We’ll have a chance of showers and a few storms Tuesday through Thursday or Friday. Temperatures are expected to get chillier toward the end of next week and next weekend. Lows may be in the 30s a couple mornings between the 10th and 15th of March.

Warming up again early next week before eventually cooling off late in the week and next weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.