COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Windy conditions will begin to calm down heading into the overnight hours and early Saturday morning, and this will lead in to an absolutely beautiful weekend on tap. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s for both weekend days with plenty of sunshine. The morning lows will generally be in the 40s, and we might even see some 30s in the normally colder spots by early Sunday morning. Look for the warm temperatures to stick around next week with upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday, with a rain coverage that looks near zero on Monday and around 20% on Tuesday. For Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s, but the rain coverage remains around 20%. There are indications that a more organized system will bring rain and storms into our area by next Friday and Saturday, and this will likely lead to a major cool-down heading into next weekend. Highs have the potential to drop back to the 50s for next Saturday and Sunday with lows back in the 30s - we’ll keep an eye on these numbers and that next potent storm system.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.