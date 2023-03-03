Boy Scouts to honor Columbus mayor at annual award event

Business Break
The Boy Scouts of America will recognize Mayor Skip Henderson at its annual Distinguished...
By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boy Scouts of America will recognize Mayor Skip Henderson at its annual Distinguished Citizens Award Dinner. The event will take place Tuesday, May 9, at the Bibb Mill Event Center.

“It has become tradition that each year we honor a local leader for their contribution to our community. This is the first year we are able to return to a typical event structure since the COVID-19 pandemic, which is very exciting,” said Juan F. Osorio, Boy Scouts of America’s Scout Executive/CEO.

Mayor Henderson served as Post 10 City Councilman for over two decades, including 9 years as chair of the budget committee. He has been active in the community serving as chair of vital organizations such as the Better Business Bureau, March of Dimes, the Kiwanis Club, and other boards and authorities. He and his wife, Karon, serve together on the Leadership Council for the American Cancer Society.

“In both his professional and personal life, Skip has been a positive role model for our youth and our community. We are proud to select him for this honor as he represents the core values of Scouting. I sincerely hope you will join us in honoring and celebrating his decades of dedicated service to our community, particularly our youth. This will be a very special evening that you don’t want to miss,” says Juan F. Osorio, Boy Scouts of America’s Scout Executive/CEO.

Tickets are $125 and tables of eight are $1,000. Corporate sponsorships are also available at varying price points.

Proceeds from the dinner go directly to the local Scouting program, a program that serves nearly 1,600 youth in 15 different counties.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

