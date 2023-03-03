Central boys to play for program’s first ever state championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central boys basketball team beat Spain Park, 61-58, in the AHSAA 7A semifinals on Thursday afternoon. Central will play Hoover on Saturday at 6:45 ET for a chance to win the program’s first ever state title.

“We’re just playing our game. You know, listen to coach, and do what we do really,” said Central senior Que Billingsley. “Now we’ve got one more game, and we have to try and bring it home.”

See the video player above for highlights from this game.

