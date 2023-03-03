Business Break
Columbus police release video of shooting at Lakebottom Park for help ID’ing suspects

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Department has released the video of the shooting at Lakebottom Park during a deadly weekend about two weeks ago.

Investigators say a white GMC Terrain SUV slowly drove near 18th Avenue and 19th Street on Sunday, Feb. 18. As people were going about their day, shots suddenly rang around 4:30 p.m.

As shots are heard, you can see people at the park running away and ducking down for safety in the video.

With the shooting being one of many cases causing concern over the violence in the community, a meeting was called at Lakebottom Park to address the issue.

Columbus Director of Crime Prevention Seth Brown programmed it. During the meeting, Councilmember Walker Garrett also named a few resources police could use to minimize some of the crimes in the Fountain City.

Authorities urge anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Columbus Police Department.

