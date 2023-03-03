Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Williams Rd.

Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Williams Rd.
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Williams Rd.(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a missing 38-year-old man.

38-year-old Mark Anthony Hercules was last seen on March 1 on I-185 near Williams Road.

Hercules was wearing a black tee shirt, tan jeans, and black and white Jordan shoes. His family reports that Hercules is having mental issues.

If you know the location of Hercules, contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus
Drug bust leads to two known fugitives arrested by MSCO, other agencies
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
road closed
Semi-truck wreck causes road closures on Hwy. 280 near Ft. Benning

Latest News

The Boy Scouts of America will recognize Mayor Skip Henderson at its annual Distinguished...
Boy Scouts to honor Columbus mayor at annual award event
Husband and wife paramedics named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’
Husband and wife paramedics named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’
The Edmund Pettus Bridge today
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee happening this weekend
Two HVAC units stolen from Tree of Life Healthcare on North Avenue
Heating and cooling units damaged or stolen from multiple Columbus businesses