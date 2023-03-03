Columbus police searching for missing man last seen near Williams Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a missing 38-year-old man.

38-year-old Mark Anthony Hercules was last seen on March 1 on I-185 near Williams Road.

Hercules was wearing a black tee shirt, tan jeans, and black and white Jordan shoes. His family reports that Hercules is having mental issues.

If you know the location of Hercules, contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

