Ellison sisters setting the standard for Columbus girls basketball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are two girls basketball teams still playing in Columbus: the Hardaway Hawks and the Brookstone Cougars. Both teams are coached by an Ellison.

Kelly Ellison is in her sixth season with the Hawks. Her sister, Kim Ellison, is in her second season with the Cougars. Both Kelly and Kym have guided their teams to the final four. Hardaway will play in the GHSA 4A semifinals on Saturday vs. Griffin. Brookstone will play George Walton on Friday night for the GIAA AAAA championship.

Kelly and Kym stopped by our studio to talk about this awesome moment for them and their family.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.