Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Georgia women advance to SEC quarters, beat Auburn 63-47

Diamond Battles scored 14 of her 18 points in the second quarter, Alisha Lewis had a career-high 12 assists with eight points and five steals and No. 7 seed Georgia eased past 10th-seeded Auburn 63-47 in the SEC Tournament
Georgia's Diamond Battles (3) shoots against Auburn's Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) and Mar'shaun...
Georgia's Diamond Battles (3) shoots against Auburn's Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) and Mar'shaun Bostic (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)(Mic Smith | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Diamond Battles scored 14 of her 18 points in the second quarter, Alisha Lewis had a career-high 12 assists with eight points and five steals and No. 7 seed Georgia eased past 10th-seeded Auburn 63-47 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Georgia (21-10) moves to the quarterfinals on Friday to face fourth-ranked LSU, which won the only regular-season meeting when Angel Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds in an 82-77 overtime victory on Feb. 2. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 10 games with the only losses coming at top-five teams LSU and South Carolina.

Battles missed her first four shots of the game before scoring 14 points in the second quarter to help Georgia take a 38-27 lead. Lewis set her career high in the first half with nine assists.

Georgia went 1 for 13 from the field in the third quarter with seven turnovers, but made 7 of 8 free throws to lead 47-35 entering the fourth. Auburn also struggled from the field in the third quarter, going scoreless in the final four minutes.

Javyn Nicholson made Georgia’s second field goal of the second half — in 16 attempts — with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 50-39.

Brittney Smith added 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia. Katie Abrahamson-Henderson became the first coach in program history to win in a first appearance at the SEC Tournament.

Aicha Coulibaly scored 13 points and Sydney Shaw added 12 for Auburn (15-14). The Tigers shot just 32% with 18 turnovers.

___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers

Latest News

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives against Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the...
No. 2 Alabama rallies, beats rival Auburn 90-85 in overtime
Alabama forward Brandon Miller reacts to an official's call during overtime in the team's NCAA...
Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller’s pregame pat-down
Alabama Forward Nick Pringle (23) takes a shot against Arkansas at Coleman Coliseum in...
No. 2 Alabama wins, led by Miller after week of questions
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks after she is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a...
Alabama governor says state will resume executions