Husband and wife paramedics named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’

Husband and wife paramedic duo named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional has named David and Jessica Best the organization’s First Friday Heroes for the month of March.

The husband and wife paramedic duo both work for Community Ambulance. They recognized their patient did not have a good, safe living environment. Advocating for their patient’s safety, they got an outside agency involved— allowing the patient to receive the proper attention and assistance.

A ceremony with the Best family and hospital leadership will be held at a later date to commend them for their response.

“Their line of work is often a thankless job and we want to make the community aware of our local heroes and all they do to make Columbus a better and safer place,” said Piedmont Columbus Regional.

