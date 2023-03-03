Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: 28th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser to be held in Columbus

(WILX)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend, locals will get the chance to support the 28th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser, benefiting the Kid’s Cafe Program at Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

The program’s mission is to raise awareness about hunger. They happily provide meals and snacks after school and in the summer to low-income kids at more than 24 locations in Columbus and Phenix City.

Carleen Frocker with Feeding the Valley and director of Columbus Parks and Recreation Holli Browder joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more about the event.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
Former gang members react to recent Columbus gun violence
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
CPD, family of 66-year-old killed over weekend in Columbus seeking answers
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus

Latest News

Davis Broadcasting to host annual Women’s Empowerment Walk this weekend
Davis Broadcasting to host annual Women’s Empowerment Walk this weekend
Tulips blooming in full-swing at Callaway Resort & Garden in Pine Mountain
Goodwill and SafeHouse host training program in Columbus
Goodwill and SafeHouse host training program in Columbus
Columbus State University offers elective class on War in Iraq