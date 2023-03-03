INTERVIEW: 28th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend, locals will get the chance to support the 28th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser, benefiting the Kid’s Cafe Program at Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

The program’s mission is to raise awareness about hunger. They happily provide meals and snacks after school and in the summer to low-income kids at more than 24 locations in Columbus and Phenix City.

Carleen Frocker with Feeding the Valley and director of Columbus Parks and Recreation Holli Browder joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more about the event.

