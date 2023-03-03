‘It takes a village’: Phenix City NAACP hosts Stop the Violence town hall event

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In America, the images of shootings and tragedy are becoming all too common. According to the Gun Violence Archive, 39 mass shootings have really occurred throughout the nation in the first three weeks of 2023.

One local organization and local leaders in Phenix City hosting a stop the violence town hall this evening. News leader 9 Amaya Graham was there she joins us live from the newsroom to share the details.

Organizers I spoke with today says it still takes a village to raise a child. One mother who lost her son to gun violence last year says some teens don’t understand once they pull a trigger and take a person’s life it’s something you can’t take back.

“All of these killings have to stop.”

Residents of phenix city filling seats inside of Pleasant Grove Baptist church Thursday night. Citizens hearing from leaders about how they can help put an end to gun violence among the youth. Sheriff Heath Taylor sitting among those residents. He says when the community decides to come together to figure out how they can help stop crime it can be instrumental.

“It is refreshing to know that there are citizens who are thinking about this and who do realize that that our gun violence is going up and up and up and our kids today don’t seem to have a value for life.”

Residents of phenix city getting the opportunity to hear from Phenix City Corner Arthur Sumbry Jr. and a mother who lost her son to gun violence. President of the Phenix City NAACP Chelsea Arrington says its important to give the community opportunities to hear from leaders.

“And How they feel about what’s going on in our community why not hear from those that live and serve in the community in which we work in live in so just to hear from the citizens and those that are in the Chattahoochee valley we’re honored.”

Phenix City Corner Arthur Sumbry Jr. giving parenting advice to residents attending. Sumbry Jr. says the amount of young lives he puts into the back of his van due to gun violence is happening way too often and its something he would like to see come to an end.

“It’s a start it’s something that’s been greatly needed we talk about things and I always tell everybody every year we’re talking about all the Kendall visualized for a person that has lost their lives but personally as a coroner I’m getting tired of seeing all these candlelight visuals I’m saying guys we don’t have to have the ones that we can control,”

Montric McLendon lost her son last year to gun violence. McLendon speaking to the parents attending the event wanting them to make sure they know who their children surround themselves around. McClendon says she will always attend events like this to inform people who her son was as a person.

“And as the old people say you live by the gun you die by the gun so it has to be a better way for our youth to find some type of resolution versus grabbing a gun and taking a person’s life.”

