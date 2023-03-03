Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange Academy wins GIAA class A girls basketball championship

LaGrange Academy wins GIAA class A girls championship
LaGrange Academy wins GIAA class A girls championship(WTVM)
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Academy wins their second Girls’ GIAA Class A State Championship in three years defeating Fullington Academy, 50-32.

LaGrange stifled the Fullington Trojans by dominating the paint and trapping ball-handlers, but the Trojans fought back in the first half using their outside shooting to cut the once ten-point lead to one going into halftime.

LaGrange came out of the break on fire hitting their first three shots of the half.

The Warriors, with only eight girls on roster, wore down the Trojan attack with suffocating defense and pulled ahead early in the second half and stayed in front.

Leading the charge for the Warriors was AnnaBeth Kinnersley and Jazmin Thornton with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

LaGrange got their revenge against Fullington who beat the Warriors in the state semifinals last year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charges are a result, alleging their participation in a stolen mail scheme around South...
16 charged in 112-count indictment in Americus
Drug bust leads to two known fugitives arrested by MSCO, other agencies
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies arrest known fugitives in major drug bust
1 person fatally shot at Columbus gas station
South Columbus gas station demolished after history of repeated gun violence
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
‘We’re not playing with y’all’: Dozens gather in support of Chief Blackmon
road closed
Semi-truck wreck causes road closures on Hwy. 280 near Ft. Benning

Latest News

Ellison sisters setting the standard for Columbus girls basketball
Ellison sisters setting the standard for Columbus girls basketball
Valley boys basketball closes in on perfect season
Valley boys basketball closes in on perfect season
Central boys to play for first ever state championship
Central boys to play for program’s first ever state championship
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish