LaGrange Academy wins GIAA class A girls basketball championship

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange Academy wins their second Girls’ GIAA Class A State Championship in three years defeating Fullington Academy, 50-32.

LaGrange stifled the Fullington Trojans by dominating the paint and trapping ball-handlers, but the Trojans fought back in the first half using their outside shooting to cut the once ten-point lead to one going into halftime.

LaGrange came out of the break on fire hitting their first three shots of the half.

The Warriors, with only eight girls on roster, wore down the Trojan attack with suffocating defense and pulled ahead early in the second half and stayed in front.

Leading the charge for the Warriors was AnnaBeth Kinnersley and Jazmin Thornton with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

LaGrange got their revenge against Fullington who beat the Warriors in the state semifinals last year.

