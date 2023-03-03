Lanett natives running Midland area optometry practice while inspiring community

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Double Vision Eyecare has been at its Midland location since 2021. Lanett natives Dr. Lakesha Story and Dr. Latesha Walker have a lot in common in a special way

They hope to inspire young people to reach for the stars in whatever they do.

“They’ll see Dr. Story go this way and I’ll come in and they’ll say, ‘I know I’m not seeing double,’” said Dr. Latesha Walker.

Patients at Double Vision Eyecare are certainly seeing double. Twins Doctors Lakesha Story and Latesha Walker have an unbreakable bond and share a love for optometry.

“We’re from Lanett, Alabama it’s about 40-50 miles from here,” said Dr. Story. “We grew up there and graduated from Lanett High School - we attended the University of Alabama in Birmingham.”

However, the sisters originally set out with different plans. But were inspired by an academic professor while at UAB.

“At the time I know I was going into pharmacy,” said Dr. Walker. “Dr. Story was going into pharmacy as well.”

The twin doctors see patients for compressive exams, diabetic eye exams and much more. They both said they are proud to work in a field where the number of black physicians is low.

According to the Association of Schools and Colleges in Optometry, only 1.8 percent of optometrist are black. That’s why Doctors Lakesha and Latesha believe representation matters and want to mentor younger generations.

“Maybe training up some people in the industry that are interested, but definitely mentorship and it doesn’t have to be optometry, just life in general,” said Dr. Walker.

As doctors, sisters, mothers, and business owners, running a practice isn’t always easy.

But through many trials and hard work, doctors Lakesha, and Latesha stress the importance of seeing your dreams in 20/20 vision to make it to the finish line.

“If we didn’t learn along the way that all of those obstacles that we were going through was for the greater good we would’ve given up a long time ago,” said Dr. Walker.

Both doctors told News Leader 9 in the future, they hope to see a second location, but for now they’re enjoying their patients, family like staff and the Midland community.

